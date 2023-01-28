Butta Bomma Trailer: A Thoroughly Engaging Drama

Advertisement

Anika Surendran played the lead role in the joint production venture of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas Butta Bomma directed by debutant Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh. Hero Vishwak Sen launched the theatrical trailer of the movie.

What it begins as a beautiful love story set in a village, the trailer shows the other side of the movie. Anika is a strong-willed girl who wants to lead her life in own terms. But that’s not possible with a strict father in the family. This girl falls in love with an auto driver and she sees the colors in life with the romantic journey with him. They unexpectedly encounter a stranger Arjun Das who is mostly seen fighting with others.

Shouree Chandrasekhar T Ramesh showed lots of maturity in dealing with this subject that has lots of elements such as romance, drama, action etc. It’s thoroughly engaging with wonderful performances and good technical standards. Vamsi Patchipulusu’s camera work and Gopi Sunder’s BGM are big assets.

The trailer definitely makes a good impact and assures the movie is not restricted for one particular section. Butta Bomma will arrive in cinemas on February 4th.