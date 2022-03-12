Radhe Shyam AP/TS Day1 Collections – Good Opening

Radhe Shyam has taken good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 25.80 Cr. This is the third biggest opening ever for a Prabhas film. The film has taken second biggest opening in Nizam area behind Bheemla Nayak and overall in the Telugu States it’s just par Bheemla Nayak. The film got less fixed hires because of the genre though it’s a big budget film. The film has started on a good note on its second day and expected to well over the weekend.

Area AP/TS Day1 Collections Nizam 10.80 Cr Ceeded 3.70 Cr UA 1.94 Cr Guntur 2.60 Cr East 2.60 Cr West 2.05 Cr Krishna 0.95 Cr Nellore 1.14 Cr Total 25.78 Cr