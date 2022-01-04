Radhe Shyam Release: Three Options for Makers

RRR is officially postponed after considering the current market conditions. There are a lot of speculations about the release of the other biggie Radhe Shyam that features Prabhas in the lead role. Keeping an end to the speculations, the makers issued an official statement that the film will hit the screens on January 14th. The makers for now are considering three options: Theatrical Release, Pay Per View on OTT or a Direct OTT Release. The makers will take a call about the release before this weekend after reviewing the situation.

UV Creations and T Series received several OTT deals and they are considering all the three options. If not a theatrical release, the makers will finalize the best deal among the other two options. T Series has been mounting pressure on UV Creations to head for a direct digital release. The makers are also considering the theatrical deals which were signed earlier. They will have to deal with the issue sensitively as there are no restrictions in Telugu states for now. The buyers of AP and Telangana are requesting the makers to release Radhe Shyam in theatres. The final call on the release of Radhe Shyam will be taken in the next couple of days.