Raghavendra Rao makes acting debut with Pelli SandaD

Known for introducing the likes of Venkatesh, Mahesh babu, Sri Devi, Allu Arjun, Khushbu Sundar, Tabu, Shilpa Shetty and Taapsee to Telugu cinema, legendary filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao is now making his acting debut.

He will be seen playing an important role in PelliSandaD. His first look video was launched today by top filmmaker S S Rajamouli.

The video has visuals of Raghavendra Rao playing basket ball. His name in the movie is Vashishtha, as seen in the video.

Starring Roshan Meka and Sreeleela in lead roles, Pelli SandaD, directed by Gowri Ronanki, is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster directed by Raghavendra Rao.

Produced on Arka Media Works and R K Film Associates banner by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and Madhavi Kovelamudi, Pelli SandaD has musical score by M M Keeravani.