Modi’s dilemma: Huzurabad or Bhabanipur?

When asked to choose between helping Eatala or hitting Mamta Banerjee, what will Prime Minister Narendra Modi choose? This, those in the know say, will determine the date of Huzurabad bypoll. They say that there is a link between Bhabanipur and Huzurabad.

Mamta Banerjee faces a tricky situation. Her party has won a thumping victory in West Bengal, but she herself stood defeated from Nandigram. So, she is now seeking byelection from Bhabanipur assembly constituency. The MLA from Bhabanipur has already resigned to make way for Mamta Banerjee. But, she has to get elected before October7. For this, the notification has to be issued by Mid August. If the notification is issued late, she would not be in a position to continue as the CM. She may have to resign for a day and get reelected or may have to appoint someone else as CM. Both ways, Mamta would be in deep trouble.

The Election Commission, which has been chided by the courts for holding elections during Covid pandemic, will now be very cagey about announcing the dates. If the Central government gives an adverse report, the bypolls could be delayed.

But this is bad news for Eatala Rajender, who is eagerly awaiting the bypolls. As of now, he is enjoying an advantage in Huzurabad. But, as the days pass by and as various schemes get implemented, the TRS may gain an upper hand. That would be bad news for Eatala. So, the question is what will the Centre do now?