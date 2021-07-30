Megha Krishna Reddy gets TRS govt’s bounty!

PV Krishna Reddy, popularly known as Megha Krishna Reddy, the owner of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) is the favourite contractor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments, whichever party may be in power.

When in Opposition, TRS chief KCR and YSRCP chief YS Jagan used to lash out at the ruling parties in respective states of colluding with Megha Krishna Reddy and looting thousands of crores of rupees of public money by awarding all major contractors to Megha group.

But after KCR, Jagan became CMs, they too are awarding all the major contracts to Megha group.

KCR awarded Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram project contract and Rs 40,000 crore Mission Bhagiratha contract to Megha.

Similarly, Jagan awarded Pattiseema contract to Megha.

Now, Megha group got yet another bounty from TRS government.

CM KCR approved doubling of project estimates of Mission Bhagiratha project to Megha group.

Earlier, a segment of Mission Bhagiratha work at Mallannasagar project was awarded to Megha for Rs 674 crore in January 2020.

But KCR has now approved the revision of work estimates to Rs 1,212 crore, which is almost double the original estimate raising questions over what could be the reasons for doubling estimates within 16 months.

This led to severe criticism from Opposition parties which are accusing KCR of taking huge commissions from Megha Group to award contracts as well as enhancing work estimates indiscriminately.