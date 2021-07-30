CBI drags Jagan bail case again!

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has again failed to submit written arguments in CBI Court, Nampally, Hyderabad on Friday (today) in the case pertaining to cancellation of bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy forcing the court to adjourn the case yet again to August 25.

The petition was filed by YSRCP rebel MP K.Raghurama Krisha Raju in April this year seeking cancellation of bail granted to YS Jagan.

Though arguments in this case have been completed, the CBI is seeking more time to file written arguments, in this case, delaying the judgement.

The case has been coming up for hearing at least twice or thrice every month since then but the judgement is delayed due to failure of CBI in submitting written arguments.

On Friday, when the case came up for hearing again, the CBI advocate sought more time to file arguments saying that there is no information from CBI in this regard.

Raju’s lawyer Venkatesh strongly objected to this saying that the CBI is deliberately delaying the case by not filing arguments and seeking more time under one pretext or the other.

The CBI opposed bail to Jagan when he was Opposition leader but it is not opposing bail after he became CM.