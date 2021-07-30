Why is Dr Narayana focusing on Nagari seat?

Remember CPI top boss Narayana? He is the most popular Left voice in Telugu politics. After Raghavulu of the CPM became silent, Narayana is the only voice of the Left in Telugu media. Though a national level party leader, he is spending most of the time in his native village of Ainambakkam in Nagari assembly constituency.

He is organizing dharnas, rallies in various parts of Chittoor district. He has recently turned a daily wager in the district to ‘understand the problems of the dailywagers.’ He has also organized a semi-nude protest in Chittoor and Tirupati over the rising fuel prices. He has also staged a dharna in front of the Chittoor collectorate. He is also addressing local issues in Ainambakkam.

But why has he suddenly become active in Chittoor? If sources are to be believed, he wants to contest from Nagari assembly constituency in 2024. Nagari is currently held by YSRCP MLA and actress RK Roja. Dr Narayana wants to contest against her and wants to enter into the assembly.

Narayana has made several attempts to enter the legislative and parliamentary bodies, but was never successful. Unlike many CPI national secretaries, who were at least Rajya Sabha MPs, Narayana has never managed to enter the assembly, Council or Rajya Sabha. He has contested for the Tirupati assembly seat in 1999. Later, he even made a bid to become Tirupati Mayor. In 2014 elections, has also contested form Khammam Lok Sabha seat. In all these places, he had lost badly. Now, he is making plans to contest from Nagari against charismatic Roja.