Nithya Menen joins the sets of Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Critically acclaimed actress Nithya Menen is rumored to be paired up beside Pawan Kalyan in his next film, the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. The shoot resumed recently and Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati are shooting for some key episodes in the film. Nithya Menen joined the sets of the film today and she is paired up beside Pawan Kalyan, The shoot is happening in the premises of the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. Aishwarya Rajesh is paired up beside Rana Daggubati in the film. The makers announced that the film will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2022.

Pawan Kalyan essays the role of Bheemla Nayak, a cop in this emotional entertainer. The film is carrying good expectations and top director Trivikram is personally monitoring the shoot. Saagar Chandra is the director and Thaman is the music director. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of this untitled film.