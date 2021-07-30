Jagan can never silence our voices: Nara Lokesh

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday stated that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy can never silence their voices.

“Jagan Reddy can never silence our voices. We will continue to fight on behalf of people,” said Lokesh.

He made these remarks in the light of the arrest of senior TDP leader and former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

Rao has been arrested for allegedly perpetrating an attack on ruling YSRCP leaders.

However, the TDP’s second in command countered that Rao was fighting illegal mining in the Kondapalli forest region.

“The fascist government has filed a false SC/ST case on Rao. His only fault was to fight against the rampant illegal mining in the Kondapalli forest region,” claimed Lokesh.

He termed the police case on Rao as a ‘reverse case’, interpreting it as allegedly a case on the person who was attacked rather than on the attackers.

“Filing a case on a victim is reverse. In the reign of a reverse chief minister, everything is reverse,” he claimed.

Lokesh alleged that YSRCP MLA Vasanta Krishna Mohan has openly threatened Rao.

“If a YSRCP MLA can openly threaten Rao and harm him right in front of police, imagine what these goondas would do to common citizens,” he alleged.

According to the TDP national general secretary, the day isn’t far when people would teach a lesson to the ‘fascist’ YSRCP leaders a lesson.