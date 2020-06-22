Raghurama Krishnam Raju to meet Amit Shah, Om Birla

YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju, who had recently dashed off a letter to LS Speaker Om Birla, has decided to take up the issue of increasing attacks against him by his own partymen with the Union Home Ministry.

The YSRCP MP is making preparations to leave for New Delhi. He is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla between June 25 and June 26. In his meeting with Amit Shah and Om Birla, the YSRCP MP will express his concern over the alleged threats to his life from YSRCP leaders and cadre.

Earlier, the YSRCP MP had written a letter to LS Speaker Om Birla that his own party MLAs in Narasapuram constituency were staging protests by burning his effigies and threatening him for raising certain issues.

Raghu Rama krishnam Raju had already lodged police complaints apprehending a threat to his life. However, the YSRCP MP has decided to meet Amit Shah since no action was initiated against the YSRCP leaders who were attacking him.

Of late, the YSRCP MP has been vocal about the sand scarcity in AP following the flawed sand policy adopted by the Jagan government which has led to a steep spike in the price of sand thereby paralyzing the construction industry. Earlier, Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, had also strongly objected to the TTD’s move to sell some assets donated by the devotees. In an explosive admission on Times Now NewsHour debate on auctioning of temple assets by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), YSRCP MP Raju Ramakrishna confessed that Christian missionaries in Andhra Pradesh are pumping in large sums of money to carry out widespread religious conversions in the state.

The YSRCP leaders unleashed a verbal onslaught on Raghu Rama krishnam Raju for raising key issues and levelling corruption charges against the Jagan government. The attacks by the YSRCP leaders against Raghu Rama krishnam Raju heightened after the MP used Rajanikant’s popular dialogue (Nanna pandule gumpuga vastayi simham Single ga vastundi — pigs come in herd , but a lion walks in solo) to hit out at his political critics.