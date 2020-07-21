Raghurama Raju takes Amaravati capital issue to President

YSRCP ‘rebel’ Lok Sabha member Raghu Rama Krishna Raj, on Tuesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted two letters – one seeking central forces protection and the second on retaining Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Raju, who recently invited the wrath of his party for his alleged anti-party opinions, on Tuesday held detailed discussions over the Andhra Pradesh government’s plan to change the capital city to Vizag. In a meeting that lasted more than an hour, the YSRCP Lok Sabha MP appealed to the President to retain Amaravati as the executive capital as it has necessary infrastructure. He also submitted a letter to the President in this regard.

In another letter, Raju sought central forces protection apprehending a threat to his life from party leaders. Raju explained in detail the current political environment in Andhra Pradesh. Raju has informed the President that his own party MLAs in Narasapuram constituency were staging protests by burning his effigies and threatening him for raising certain issues. Raju also informed Ram Nath Kovind that he was receiving threat calls from YSRCP leaders from his constituency and that the party leaders were threatening that he would be burnt to death if he visited his constituency.

Raju had already written a letter to this effect to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.On June 27, Raju had met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in New Delhi in this regard.

Later talking to media persons, Raju slammed the Jagan government for its anti-constitutional decisions. He pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government had passed the Decentralisation Bill and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Bill. However, the two Bills were stalled in the Legislative Council in January in the state Assembly. The Bills were referred to the chairman of the Select Committee of the Council. Council chairman MA Shariff referred the Bills to Select Committees.

“But the council secretary set a historical precedence by keeping the bills aside. The mandal secretary’s disagreement with the chairman has never happened in history. Just because the Bills were stalled in the Assembly, the Council was abolished. How far is this correct? The government needs to do introspection,” he advised.

On the issue of Amaravati as the executive capital, Raju stated that it is the people’s capital. “The people want Amaravati to be the capital. The government has presented the Decentralisation Bill and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Repeal Bill to the Governor month after they were stalled in the Assembly. The Governor will have to take a decision in consultation with the Attorney General,” Raju stated while also reminding that Chandragiri MLA Roja too wanted Amaravati to be the capital.

“A major chunk of the land was given by SCs/STs/BCs for capital creation in Amaravati. The rights of the farmers have to be protected. If the government shifts the executive capital from Amaravati to Vizag, a great injustice will be done to the farmers, SCs/STs/BCs. I also want to know where is the money to build executive capital in Vizag,” he questioned.

The Lok Sabha MP had been publicly critical of the government’s policies and had alleged corruption, illegal sand mining in the state, opposed TTD’s move to sell Sri Vari assets. He was highly critical of the AP government’s move to implement English medium in government schools and also raised the issue in Parliament seeking protection of Telugu language and Centre’s intervention in ensuring education in mother tongue in primary classes.

Taking a serious view of the MP’s criticism, the YSRCP leadership had issued a show-cause notice and later moved a disqualification petition against the Lok Sabha MP. The show-cause notice was issued by Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy seeking disciplinary action against Raju for his alleged anti-party activities. In his reply, Raju had questioned the legal sanctity of the show-cause notice stating that it was issued under the letterhead of YSR Congress when the party was registered as Yuvajana Sramika Congress Party with the Election Commission of India.

“The YSRCP leadership issued a show-cause notice to a person who abides by the Constitution. Today, a situation arose where the very recognition of the party is at a stake. They issued a show-cause notice for opposing English medium in government schools. I took an oath in the name of the Constitution,” he noted.

“The move to implement English medium in government schools is unconstitutional. Further, I also opposed the TTD’s move to sell Sri Vari assets. It is an unpardonable crime to sell temple assets. I have also raised corruption in land pattas and sand mining. Instead of addressing the issues, the YSRCP leadership has issued a show-cause notice. Further, the MPs and MLAs of party leaders instead of exercising restraint have slapped cases against me. I have apprised the President about the political environment in Andhra Pradesh and informed him about all these issues. The President is also in full knowledge of these issues,” Raju stated.