Raghuramakrishnam Raju is the most active parliamentarian in YSRCP

Most of the YSRCP MPs in Parliament are ending up as a disinterested lot in Lok Sabha. Their attendance is poor and their level of participation too is minimal. Interestingly, renegade YSRCP MP Raghuramakrishnam Raju is the best among the lot. In comparison, the TDP MPs are more active in the Lok Sabha.

According to the latest data released by PRS Legislative Research, an organisation that studies parliamentary and legislative affairs, Raghuramakrishnam Raju is the most active MP from AP. His attendance is a staggering 96 per cent. In fact, his performance as an MP is the best by any standards. He had taken party in as many as 50 debates and asked 145 questions.

The TDP has three MPs and the performance of all the three has been satisfactory. Guntur MP Galla Jayadev has 89 per cent attendance. He had taken part in 54 debates and asked 133 questions. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani too has 89 per cent attendance. Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu is a regular fixture in the parliamentary debates and is known for his oratorical skills in both English and Hindi.

Among the ruling party MPs, YS Jagan’s cousin YS Avinash Reddy has a poor record. His attendance is a mere 32 per cent. He had participated in only one debate during the last two years. Bapalta MP Nandigam Suresh too has 45 per cent attendance. He participated in one debate, but did not ask even one question. The better performing MP from the YSRCP is Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha Viswanath. She has participated in 37 debates and asked 173 questions.