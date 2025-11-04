x
Home > Movie News

Raja Saab needs a Strong Promotional Strategy

Published on November 4, 2025 by sankar

Prabhas’ upcoming movie Raja Saab is all set for Sankranthi 2026 release. The team is yet to kick-start the promotions of the film. The first single release got postponed and the team has to promote the film in all the languages before the release. Prabhas will participate in a promotional event in USA and he will record for interviews. The team has been lagging behind in promoting the film. Raja Saab will open on a strong note in the Telugu states.

A major buzz has to be generated in the North Indian belt and it is possible through the promotions. The first trailer has lived up to the expectations and all eyes are now focused on the songs and the release trailer. Maruthi and his team are chalking out a strong promotional plan but it is delayed. The songs have to be released in November and December. Prabhas is not a man who aggressively promotes his films. Maruthi has a tough task ahead to bring the needed buzz on the film so that the openings would be big.

The Bollywood audience have seen a number of horror films and Raja Saab should be extra special for them to rush to the theatres. Produced by People Media Factory, Raja Saab is made on a budget of Rs 600 crores and the film is slated for January 9th, 2026 release.

