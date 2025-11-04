x
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Kaantha First Spark: Intriguing

Published on November 4, 2025 by swathy

Kaantha First Spark: Intriguing

Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead role, besides producing his next outing Kaantha on Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd. The film directed by presented by Rana’s Spirit Media, is due for release in 10 more days on November 14th.

Already, promotional activities are in full swing, with the makers unveiling updates one after the other. All the posters, songs, and teaser from the movie received good response. Now, it’s time for the trailer, which will be unleashed in a couple of days on the 6th of this month.

The trailer announcement was made through an intriguing video- First Spark that presents Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani’s character in authoritative roles. Bhagyashri Borse is the female lead in the movie that has music scored by Jhanu Chanthar.

The trailer is sure to raise expectations even higher for the movie.

