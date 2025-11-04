Kaantha First Spark: Intriguing

Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead role, besides producing his next outing Kaantha on Wayfarer Films Pvt. Ltd. The film directed by presented by Rana’s Spirit Media, is due for release in 10 more days on November 14th.

Already, promotional activities are in full swing, with the makers unveiling updates one after the other. All the posters, songs, and teaser from the movie received good response. Now, it’s time for the trailer, which will be unleashed in a couple of days on the 6th of this month.

The trailer announcement was made through an intriguing video- First Spark that presents Dulquer Salmaan and Samuthirakani’s character in authoritative roles. Bhagyashri Borse is the female lead in the movie that has music scored by Jhanu Chanthar.

The trailer is sure to raise expectations even higher for the movie.