Home > Politics

Raja Singh warns Revanth Reddy on Goondaism

Published on January 7, 2025 by swathy

Raja Singh warns Revanth Reddy on Goondaism

BJP firebrand leader Raja Singh warned Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, condemning Youth Congress workers attack on BJP state office in Nampally. Goshamahal MLA hinted, if he decides to attack Congress, then grand old party leaders should run for cover.

Youth Congress workers of Telangana unit have attacked on BJP state office on Tuesday, protesting against BJP leader former MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s objectionable comments on MP Priyanka Gandhi.

While Raja Singh did not find fault with Congress workers right to protest, he criticised the violent path they took.

“Everyone can protest. If Congress workers want to protest, then there is a proper way. But they have come with sticks and stones and attacked BJP workers and office. This is completely unacceptable. Congress workers have behaved like Goondas. Is this is what Revanth Reddy teaching Congress party workers?” questioned MLA Raja Singh.

“Where is law and order in Telangana? Revanth Reddy himself is holding Home Ministry. He should take immediate action on Congress Goondas who have attacked BJP party office. He should also tender an apology,” demanded Raja Singh.

Raja Singh also delivered a filmy style warning to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

“If CM Revanth Reddy wants to encourage Goondasim, then even we are ready. Even I had done Goondaism in the past, but put an end to it after joining politics. If I decide, Congress party office will be burnt,” stressed firebrand Raja Singh, in a serious warning to CM Revanth Reddy and Telangana Congress.

