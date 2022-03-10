Rajamouli about his Family WhatsApp group for Movies

SS Rajamouli interviewed Prabhas about Radhe Shyam and about his upcoming projects. During his interaction with the actor, Rajamouli revealed about a WhatsApp group named ‘First Day First Show’ and it has 44-45 members. “If there is a film releasing on the coming Friday, someone would post in the group about the movie tickets for the film. My wife Rama books the tickets and the usual number is between 25 and 30. Sometimes it drops down to 15. The maximum number is 32 or 33” told SS Rajamouli.

“Five days ago, one of my family members posted about Radhe Shyam and the number climbed to 45. Everyone wants to watch Radhe Shyam on the first day” told Rajamouli. Superb is the reply from Prabhas. He was super delighted after Rajamouli told that everyone in his family is eager to watch Radhe Shyam on the first day. The film is heading for a record release tomorrow in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.