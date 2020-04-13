Rajamouli about the homework done by NTR and Charan for RRR

SS Rajamouli is currently working with the biggest stars of Telugu cinema, NTR and Ram Charan for his next film RRR. Along with reaching the expectations, balancing their characters on screen is a massive challenge for Rajamouli. NTR and Ram Charan are playing Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju in this periodic action entertainer. Convincing NTR and Ram Charan was not at all a big deal for Rajamouli. He said that the top actors did not think for a second and they gave an immediate nod after he discussed the idea with them.

“I met Tarak and Charan after I decided to feature them in RRR. They did not take a minute to say yes. They are immediate and extremely positive. Tarak and Charan are close friends in real life which is unknown to the world. So they are well bonded and this helped me a lot. We took enough care in designing their characters. Everyone has their own importance and they are well balanced. I have conducted character designing sessions for NTR and Ram Charan separately” said Rajamouli.

“We sketched their characters and I gave them a clear idea on how they should behave on screen. Tarak and Charan worked for months to get their desired looks. Right before starting the shoot, we conducted several workshops to train them. I started the shoot with an action episode that features both Tarak and Charan. Both Charan and Tarak are giving out their best for RRR” concluded Rajamouli.