Rajamouli admits that he is a very good actor

SS Rajamouli frequently directed big-budget films that are larger than life. Perhaps, Rajamouli is the only director who was never spotted tensed before the release of his films. In one of the past interviews, when asked how he could be so relaxed before a film’s release, Rajamouli admitted that he is a good actor. “Everyone would be tensed before a film’s release. I just act to be simple but I am tensed inside. Like every filmmaker, I wait for the release to see if the film ends up impressing the audience” said Rajamouli.

Rajamouli is the only filmmaker from South on whom Bollywood is ready for any amount of bet. His films are getting a comfortable and big release in all the Indian languages. His next film RRR is currently under shoot and is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores. The film features NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles and is aimed for January 8th, 2021 release. The film has the potential to make a business of over Rs 800 crores before its release.