AP releasing meagre funds for COVID-19 fight: Lokesh

Is the AP government still taking light of the Coronavirus threat? Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh says that though the people are making huge donations to the government, enough funds are not being released to the concerned departments now. A pitiable situation arose where the respective officials are forced to write to the government for more funds every now and then.

Lokesh says the ruling YCP leaders are shamelessly taking away even the masks that were actually reserved for the doctors, health workers and other frontline workers. These workers are forced to take unsafe protective gear in the fight against COVID-19 threat. This is putting their lives at risk. No sincere efforts are there to supply enough personal protection equipment to police, municipal workers and sanitation staff, who are also actively taking part.

Lokesh says that while the increasing severity of the virus threat is shaking everyone, the government’s attitude is like the safety and security of YCP leaders are enough while the people are left to fend for themselves.