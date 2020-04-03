Prashant Kishor calls for well-thought plan to combat Covid

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light candles on Sunday at 9 p.m. for nine minutes amid the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, election strategist Prashant Kishor called for a well-thought-out plan and response to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we must appreciate all efforts that showcase our solidarity and demonstrate our resolve to fight Covid, these can’t be substitute for a robust, well thought-out plan and response that is rooted in scientific evidence and is guided by data and best professional experience,” Kishor said in a tweet.

His remarks came after Modi on Friday once again reached out to the nation amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown and urged people to light a candle or “diya” on April 5 at 9 p.m. for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought about by the outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus.

“This Sunday, April 5, we have to challenge the COVID-19 pandemic, we have to introduce it to the power of light,” PM Modi said in an address to the nation.

“We have to take Mahasankalp (the supreme oath) by 130 crore citizens to new heights. I want your 9 minutes at 9 p.m. on April 5,” Modi said.

He then asked Indians to switch off lights in their homes, reach out from their windows, gates or balconies and light a candle or diya for 9 minutes. Even torches and mobile phone lights would also do. “Switch off every light in the house, reach to your main gate or balcony and light a candle, diya, torch or your mobile’s flash for 9 minutes,” Modi said.

On Friday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India reached 2301 with 56 deaths and 156 cured.