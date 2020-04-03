COVID-19 crisis not a time for telling lies: TDP tells YCP

TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu is taking strong objection to the Jagan Reddy government’s claims that the previous Chandrababu Sarkar pushed AP into serious debts. The MLA says that as usual, the YCP leaders are continuing their stories of lies without being least bothered about the serious crisis that the people are now in. All other states and whole world are spending lots of money to take preventive steps against the virus.

Strangely, in Andhra Pradesh, the Jagan Reddy government is least bothered about the immediate priorities. The TDP MLA said that the government’s claims of financial crisis are false because it has received all the taxes for 356 days out of 365 days last year. The lockdwon problem arose only for nine days in the last days of March.

Rama Naidu asserted that the Chandrababu government had cleared all pending bills left by the earlier YSR government. Likewise, the Jagan government should have to pay the pending bills left by the previous regime. Government is a continuous process, which CM Jagan is refusing to accept.