Rajamouli’s crucial meeting with the team of RRR

Speculations surface across the media about the remuneration of each and every top Tollywood actor and director. But when it comes to Rajamouli, the top director stands tightlipped and there are no traces of the figures that are revealed for any of his films. It is because Rajamouli loves to share the profits and he is not much bothered about taking home a hefty paycheque. Rajamouli is well aware that the coronavirus pandemic will sure turn a dent for the profits of RRR considering the current situations.

But he is super confident that the audience will rush to theatres and will watch his film on a large screen. Rajamouli and his team predict that the pre-release numbers may not be satisfactory and high like they expected in the past but the film would close on the expected note. Rajamouli met the teams of all the departments and wanted them to work with previous energy for the film. He even had a long meeting with the producer DVV Danayya recently and discussed the same with him.

Rajamouli is slowly returning back to work and a trial shoot will be conducted soon. The regular shoot will commence soon as per the feedback they collect from the trial shoot. RRR is expected to release during summer 2021.