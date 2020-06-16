Producers Guild to take a call on Film Finances

Most of the filmmakers lend money from the financiers to complete their projects. The interests are not a burden if the film is wrapped up in a quick time and gets a timely released date. The coronavirus outbreak delayed all the films and the entire film industry is shut. The producers felt that they would get relief from the financiers and they will be exempted from paying the interests for these 3-4 months. But the financiers clarified that there would be no exemption or discounts offered.

The Producers Guild is now in plans to take a call on this. They are in plans to come to a common stand and implement the same for all the stalled projects. With this move from the producers, the financiers are not ready to lend new loans. The producers and financiers are at loggerheads. The financiers are keen to recover all the amount or get an assurance about paying the interests for these months before lending more amounts. It is unclear how the producers and financiers of Telugu cinema settle the issue at the earliest as the film shoots are expected to start soon.