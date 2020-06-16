Nag’s Wild Dog Updates

King Nagarjuna’s upcoming movie Wild Dog is 60% complete and a major schedule of the film was planned to be shot in Thailand. Right before the movie unit wanted to head for shoot, the country was impacted with coronavirus. Nag and his team decided to put the shoot of hold till things turn better. It is now clear that it would not be possible to shoot for the film in the planned locales. Nag asked the director Solomon to check if they can erect sets to complete the climax portions.

Wild Dog may be shot in and around Hyderabad once things settle down. The film will release next year. Nag is not in a hurry to join the sets and he would take the call as per the feedback from the Tollywood’s trial shoots and on the number of coronavirus cases in the coming weeks in Hyderabad. As of now, the team is occupied with the post-production work of Wild Dog. Matinee Entertainments are producing Wild Dog and Nag plays an NIA cop in this action thriller.