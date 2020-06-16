Don’t create caste conflicts, YCP MP tells Jagan coterie

None else is giving as much embarrassment to CM Jagan Reddy as his own party MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju these days. That too, at a time, when there is an-all round attack from Opposition on his one year rule’s failures, misrule and persecutions. In the past, Jagan Reddy used to ignore whatever comments that were made by Raju against the line of the party. But this time, the rebel MP’s comments were being taken seriously. So, some Raju caste leaders within the YCP started hitting back at Raghurama Raju with the strongest possible language.

The situation came to such a sorry state that it looked like the MP almost raised a banner of revolt against Jagan leadership. He asserted that if he was not MP candidate, YCP would not have won Narasapuram Lok Sabha seat. It was because he was the candidate, YCP could win some more MLAs. Raghurama Raju took specific objection to Jagan Reddy’s usual strategy to use same caste YCP leaders to attack the Opposition leaders. Raghurama said theirs was a small caste in the State and asked the ruling YCP coterie not to create conflicts within the Rajus caste.

The MP once again remarked that only one caste was bagging all the top posts in ruling party and there is a strange situation in YCP. He strongly hit back at Narasapuram MLA Mudunuru Prasada Raju’s criticism that Raghurama has no right to rebel after having won MP seat using Jagan Reddy photo. Raghurama Raju refuted this and sarcastically remarked that it was his wish that Prasada Raju will get the post of Minister for sincerely following the YCP command.