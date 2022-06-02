Rajamouli’s Father planning a film with Pawan Kalyan?

Star writer Vijayendra Prasad has a special respect for Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and he revealed this during his interviews. Vijayendra Prasad even revealed that Pawan is the inspiration for the interval episode of Baahubali. Vijayendra Prasad now penned an interesting script considering Pawan Kalyan. There are a lot of directors lined up to direct the script with Pawan Kalyan. But the star writer wants his son SS Rajamouli to handle the project.

Rajamouli too has a special respect for Pawan and he is ready to work with the star actor if things fall in the right place. Rajamouli is occupied with the film of Mahesh Babu and it takes two years for the project to be completed. Instead of offering the script to another director, Vijayendra Prasad is ready to wait for a long time and is strict on his stand. We have to see if Rajamouli and Pawan Kalyan collaborates on the script that is penned by Vijayendra Prasad.