Rajinikanth’s advice for Dhanush and Aishwaryaa

The entire nation is left in shock after actor Dhanush announced separation from his wife Aishwaryaa, the daughter of Superstar Rajinikanth. The star couple got separated after 18 years of their marriage. The news did not go well with the family members of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja called their separation a Family Quarrel and he was quite confident that they would reunite again. As per the reports, Superstar Rajinikanth is completely shattered by the news about his daughter’s divorce.

Rajinikanth wants his daughter to solve the issue with Dhanush and unite soon. Rajinikanth is said to have spoken to Dhanush and Aishwaryaa over the phone and expressed his views. There are reports that the couple is yet to file the divorce officially. Rajinikanth is trying hard to correct their strained relation currently. Both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are in Hyderabad currently. Dhanush commenced the shoot of Sir in the direction of Venky Atluri and this bilingual is expected to release this year.