Ram Charan about Bollywood films tanking at BO and many more

Mega Power Star Ram Charan who attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 along with Bollywood Star Akshay Kumar as a panellist spoke about family, films and fandom. From mesmerizing dance session with Akshay Kumar on Rangamma Mangamma and Tu Cheez Badi hai Mast Mast to talking eloquently on the future of cinema.

Talking about movies not doing well at box office Ram Charan said, “We all have to rethink and restructure from the film making level too. We all have to pitch in this big game. Good films, good stories will drive people to the theatres. In south, we had hits like KGF, Pushpa , RRR, where people came to the theatres.

Speaking about the RC15 update he said “Iam also waiting for the first look and I trust maverick director Shankar sir for doing the right thing at the right time. “I have been a fan of his work since 1992. It is an honour to go and work on his sets. We are off to New Zealand for the next leg. The entire team is waiting for the first look now,” he stated.

“We have all become one unit. There is no south or north. It’s Indian Cinema now. It’s high time our cinemas went beyond our states. I am glad it is reaching everyone now. I want to work with directors in Gujarat, Bengal. I love Bengali films. I really wish to see a seamless cinema industry,” he said on being bracketed as south actors.

He also spoke about RRR massive international phonemenon and how there are no boundaries between south and north cinema. He also stated that if you give good film to the audience they will definitely love it.