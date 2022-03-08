Ram Charan holidaying in Finland

After the arrival of coronavirus, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were never on a holiday abroad. Upasana traveled to Ukraine during the shoot of RRR and spent time with her husband on the sets. After completing the latest schedule of Shankar’s film in Rajahmundry, Ram Charan along with Upasana flew to Finland for a short holiday. Ram Charan posted a click from their holiday on his Instagram pageThe star couple is expected to return back to Hyderabad this weekend.

Charan will participate in the promotions of RRR after returning back to Hyderabad. He will also resume the shoot of Shankar’s film next month. Upasana is completely occupied with her family business. RRR is aimed for March 25th release and Ram Charan’s film with Shankar will release for Sankranthi 2023.