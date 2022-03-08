Alia Bhatt to skip the promotions of RRR?

Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt is one of the busiest actresses of Indian cinema. The actress essayed the role of Sita in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actress along with Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan promoted the film all over. With the film’s release pushed, the makers are in plans for an aggressive set of promotions. Events are planned in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru soon. Alia Bhatt may not be a part of the promotions of RRR due to her packed schedules. The actress has several projects lined up and she is juggling between the sets of these films.

Alia Bhatt allocated 15 days for the promotions of RRR in the past and it costed Rs 3 crores for the makers. Special chartered flights and the expenses, accommodation for her staff costed a bomb for the makers. The makers of RRR are not in a mood to spend so much for Alia Bhatt again. There would be no extra mileage with the presence of Alia Bhatt during the promotions in South India. Alia may be present for the Mumbai event before the release. SS Rajamouli is also in plans to release a new trailer of the film before the release. RRR is hitting the screens on March 25th.