Samantha turns a Wise Investor

Top actress Samantha is a wise investor and has been doing charity through Pratyusha Foundation. Samantha now turned an investor for an e-commerce marketplace SustainKart. The e-commerce market has been booming in the country for the past few years and Samantha feels that it would be a wise move to invest in Sustain Kart. The actress announced the news through her social media page today. Shilpa Reddy and Kanthi Dutt are the other investors. The first offline store of SustainKart will start in April this year. SustainKart is a platform for sustainable and eco-friendly products.

“The choice of Indian consumers has been slowly gravitating towards more conscious and nature-friendly products. Many consumer brands have been launching their sustainable range of products, more so after the pandemic. I am backing the vision of Shilpa Reddy (co-founder) and Kanthi Dutt (founder) in creating a community-like ecosystem for the conscious buyers with SustainKart” posted Samantha.