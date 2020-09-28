Ram Charan – Puri Jagannadh’s Chirutha completes 13 Years

The debut film of Ram Charan, directed by Puri Jagannadh, Chirutha released 13 years ago today.

The film is one of the best performing debuts in the Indian film industry ever. It created opening records in various territories and eventually finished its run with ₹25.23 crore share globally, becoming 2nd highest grosser of the year & 8th highest grosser of all time. The film is to-date the highest grosser for a debutant.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Area Collections Nizam 7.02Cr Ceeded 5.34Cr UA 2.40Cr Guntur 2.06Cr East 1.64Cr Krishna 1.62Cr West 1.60Cr Nellore 1.05Cr AP/TS 22.73Cr Rest 2.50Cr WorldWide 25.23Cr(All Time Top 8)