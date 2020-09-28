Ram Charan – Puri Jagannadh’s Chirutha completes 13 Years

Ram Charan - Puri Jagannadh's Chirutha completes 13 Years
Ram Charan - Puri Jagannadh's Chirutha completes 13 Years

The debut film of Ram Charan, directed by Puri Jagannadh, Chirutha released 13 years ago today.

The film is one of the best performing debuts in the Indian film industry ever. It created opening records in various territories and eventually finished its run with ₹25.23 crore share globally, becoming 2nd highest grosser of the year & 8th highest grosser of all time. The film is to-date the highest grosser for a debutant.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Area Collections
Nizam 7.02Cr
Ceeded 5.34Cr
UA 2.40Cr
Guntur 2.06Cr
East 1.64Cr
Krishna 1.62Cr
West 1.60Cr
Nellore 1.05Cr
AP/TS 22.73Cr
Rest 2.50Cr
WorldWide 25.23Cr(All Time Top 8)

