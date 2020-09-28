After Pushpa, Sukumar to do with VD

Director Sukumar and hero Vijay Deverakonda are synonyms for fresh content and experimenting. Currently both Sukumar and Vijay are busy with respective projects and in 2022, they are going to come together.

Yes, Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar will team up and the official announcement is made.

Newcomer Kedar Selagamsetty will mark his debut as producer with this film and Monday happens to be the birthday of this debutant. “I’m a big fan of Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda. They thrive to do something refreshing with their films and I can’t think of a better start as a producer,” said the young producer Kedar.

This combination of Sukumar and VD is going to be a pan-India project, so we can expect that this is going to be a big budget flick.

Sukumar’s next is ‘Pushpa’ will Allu Arjun while VD has a pan-India film with Puri Jagannadh and then a film with Shiva Nirvana.