Ram Charan to meet Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi will address India Today Conclave 2023 today and tomorrow in New Delhi. Modi will headline the event on the 18th at 8 PM and he will be the ‘Icon Of India’ speaker. Ram Charan after attending the Oscars 2023 is back in India and will be attending the event.

India Today Conclave 2023 is about the youngest working population in the world and Ram Charan will address the meeting. Sachin Tendulkar, Jahnvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the other celebrities from the sports and film industry who will be attending the event along with Ram Charan. Chief Justice of India DY Chadrachud, Amit Shah and many other top Indian brains will be attending the event.