Ram Charan’s Dhruva 2 on Cards?

Dhruva will stand as one of the best films in Ram Charan’s career. The stylish action entertainer is the remake of the Tamil film Thani Oruvan directed by Mohan Raja. The talented director helmed Chiranjeevi’s God Father and the film releases tomorrow. During the media interaction, the film’s producer NV Prasad clarified that the talks for the sequel of Dhruva are happening currently. Mohan Raja is in talks to direct the sequel and an announcement ahout the film will be made soon. Even Mohan Raja confirmed about the discussions of Dhruva 2. The film will be made as a pan-Indian project if finalized.

Ram Charan is shooting for Shankar’s film and he gave his nod for a film directed by Narthan. Charan is currently listening to scripts and he is keen to work without breaks. Mohan Raja too is in plans to sign Telugu films in the coming days. Mohan Raja is also holding talks with Nagarjuna for his 100th film that will also have Akhil playing an important role. More details about Dhruva 2 are awaited.