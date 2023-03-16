Rama Banam: Over budget for Gopichand’s Film

Macho star Gopichand and director Sriwass coming together to test their luck this time with Rama Banam. Both the actor and director are in much need of a break. Rama Banam is expected to release on May 5th 2023. Sriwass is in no mood to compromise with output and with all the reshoots he made for the film, Rama Banam turned out to be lengthy. He shot the movie for around 3.5 hours, which is very long.

Rama Banam makers are planning to trim the film nearly for one hour with the help of the editing team. The film’s budget too got heaped up because of the number of working days and delay in the shoot. Rama Banam is also the costliest film in Gopichand’s career. People Media Factory is producing this film and Dimple Hayathi is the lead actress. Gopichand’s last hit was Loukyam and his last film Pakka Commercial with director Maruthi was a disaster.