Interesting title for Mahesh and Trivikram Film?

Top director Trivikram is working with Superstar Mahesh Babu and the film is said to be a family entertainer loaded with action. The shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad currently. There are lot of titles speculated about the film but the makers are yet to issue an official confirmation. Ayodhyalo Arjunudu is one of the new titles speculated. Trivikram is keen to lock Ayodhyalo Arjunudu as the title of the film.

Athade Thana Sainyam is the other title speculated. One of these two titles will be finalized and announced. The film will also bank on mother sentiment. There are reports that the film’s title will be announced for Ugadi. The first look also will be out soon. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the leading ladies in this film which is expected to release on August 11th 2023. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers and Thaman is the music director. The film is carrying huge expectations.