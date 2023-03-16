Pic Talk: Stunning Malavika Mohanan

Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan is trying hard to prove her mettle. Though none of her films made an impact, the actress is enjoying enough fan base across social media circles. The glamorous clicks of the actress went viral and shattered the internet. The young beauty sizzled in a floral skirt and looked gorgeous in the clicks from her recent photo shoot. Malavika Mohanan will romance Prabhas in his upcoming movie directed by Maruthi. The actress is expecting a huge break with this film.

Pretty afternoons in pretty dresses🖤 pic.twitter.com/sKsGYTWQEv — Malavika Mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 16, 2023