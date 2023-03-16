Pawan Kalyan title announcement Loading

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. He recently commenced the shoot of Vinodhaya Sitham remake and Sai Tej will be seen in a crucial role in this drama. Actor Samuthirakani is directing the film and the makers decided to unveil the film’s title for Ugadi. An official announcement about the same will be made very soon. Ketika Sharma will be paired up beside Sai Tej in this film.

Trivikram made enough changes for the script and he even penned the dialogues for the film. Zee Studios, People Media Factory and Trivikram’s home banner are the producers. This untitled film will have its theatrical release this year and the release date will be announced soon. Pawan Kalyan allocated 20 days for the shoot of the film.