RamCharan Wraps up New Zealand Schedule

As you all know Ram Charan is presently working on director S Shankar’s upcoming drama RC15. Now the latest update is that the team has successfully concluded another schedule for the much-awaited project in New Zealand.

Ram Charan took to social media and shared some pictures from the shoot, along with the caption, “And it’s a wrap in New Zealand 🇳🇿.song & it’s visuals are fabulous @shanmughamshankar garu, @boscomartis & @dop_tirru made it even more special.@kiaraaliaadvani stunning as always.”

He also shared a few ultra-stylish photo of himself designed by Manish Malhotra and the team from the set. Makers completed shoot for a unique song and a few key scenes on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. According to reports, the makers spent around 15 crores on this song. The duet between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani is clearly going to be a visual extravaganza.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Popular music composer Thaman is composing the songs for the film. The cast includes Anjali and SJ Suryah in a pivotal role, while Sunil, Srikanth, Jayaram, and Naveen Chandra are also part of the film.