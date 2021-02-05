Ramesh tells TDP to withdraw panchayat manifesto

The State Election Commission (SEC) has given a big shock to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the panchayat elections. SEC Ramesh Kumar has instructed the TDP to withdraw its manifesto ‘Palle Pragathi – Pancha Sutralu’. The SEC has termed the TDP clarification as unsatisfactory and not in tune with the election code and guidelines.

The SEC has looked into the manifesto issue after YCP leader Lella Appi Reddy made a formal complaint to it against the TDP. The SEC has sought clarification from TDP leader Maddipati Venkata Raju. He has claimed that the manifesto was released in conformity with the election guidelines which clearly say a contesting candidate or his agent or anybody on his behalf can release the manifesto.

Ramesh Kumar said that it was unacceptable since the panchayat elections were being held on a partyless basis. As such, no political party should release its manifesto.

Chandrababu Naidu has earlier claimed that though the panchayat elections were being held on partyless basis, all the candidates would be getting support from one party or another. Political interference would be there at every level. However, the YCP has made it a big issue and successfully got the SEC to cancel the TDP manifesto.