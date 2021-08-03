Ram’s next inks a massive deal

Energetic Star Ram is not in a hurry and is picking up mass entertainers. The actor is also keen to expand his market in Tamil. He signed a bilingual in the direction of N Lingusamy. The shoot of the film is happening in and around Hyderabad currently. The makers recently closed the audio deal and it was closed for Rs 2.75 crores. Aditya Music acquired the music rights of the film for a record price and this is the biggest deal among Ram’s films.

Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and Aadhi Pinisetty, Akshara Gowda will be seen in other prominent roles in this action entertainer. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer and the film is aimed for 2022 release. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer of this big-budget film. Ram is yet to sign his next film and he is in talks with a couple of young directors.