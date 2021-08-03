Why everyone is rushing to Neelakanthapuram?

He was once the most powerful politician from Rayalaseema and was considered close to YSR. After YSR’s death, he was in the reckoning for the CM’s post. He was the president of the Congress Party after the state was bifurcated and held the party together during the troubled times.

Cut to the present! He has kept away from politics and is busy with farm work and temple renovation. He has not stirred out of his native village in the past two years and looks every inch a rustic rural farmer. He loves to travel on a moped or pillion ride on someone else’s bike. Yes. We are talking of N Raghuveera Reddy, who has seen the ebbs and tides in politics.

Though he has shunned politics, politics it appears, is refusing to leave him. Of late, leaders from various political parties are coming down to his village Neelakanthapuram and are holding parleys with him. Recently, TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy met him. People from the YSRCP too are meeting him regularly. Meanwhile, there are reports that the Congress high command is also in touch with him. Sources say that the AICC has asked him to come to Delhi for consultations on the state of the Congress Party.

Sources also say that Raghuveera is busy with homams and other rituals till August 15 in the village temples that he has renovated. So, he is likely to go to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. If all goes well, Raghuveera is likely to become active in politics again.