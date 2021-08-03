Team RRR arrives in Ukraine

The entire team of RRR flew to Europe to commence the last schedule of the film. SS Rajamouli along with Ram Charan and NTR flew to Europe recently and they landed in Ukraine now. A song on NTR and Charan will be shot in this 21-day long schedule in various locations of Ukraine, Georgia and Europe. The schedule is perfectly planned and all the permissions are acquired for the same last month. The team of RRR is expected to return back to Hyderabad in the fourth week of this month.

SS Rajamouli is also closely monitoring the post-production work of RRR. The film is announced for October 13th release this year during Dasara. The first single Dosti received an exceptional response from the audience in all the languages. The makers closed all the deals for the project. DVV Entertainment are the producers of RRR and Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris are the leading ladies in this periodic drama.