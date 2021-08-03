Is this man behind the change in BJP leaders?

The AP BJP, which remained sluggish and stayed in the cool confines of the offices, is now hitting the streets. The party is organising some agitation or the other these days. The leaders are taking active parts in these protests. Regardless of the response and attendance, the leaders and the cadre of the BJP are busy organising meetings.

What has changed in the AP BJP these days? If sources are to be believed, deputy national organising secretary Shiv Prakash Singh is said to be the reason behind this change. Shiv Prakash, who has taken over recently, is known to be very close to the national leadership. He is said to be the eyes and ears of Amit Shah and JP Nadda as far as the party’s organisational activities go.

From the first meeting Shiv Prakash Singh has told the BJP leaders of Andhra Pradesh to move out of the party offices. He has told them that they would be assessed on the basis of their actions on the ground. He has also kept a tab on what the leaders are doing. He is said to have told them that they should keep working on the ground regardless of the response from the people. If the organisational system is active, public support will come later, he reportedly told the party office bearers. It is because of this that the BJP leaders are now active on the streets.

Even Somu Veerraju is seen organising protests these days. Shiv Prakash Singh is said to be a tough task master and the BJP leaders are afraid that he would give adverse report against them to Amit Shah and JP Nadda. This mantra appears to have worked now. That explains why the BJP leaders are quite active these days in AP.