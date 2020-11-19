Rana Daggubati’s international reality show

Rana Daggubati is one actor who is balancing acting and is testing his luck in other creative fields. He even turned a helping hand for his father Suresh Babu and is finalizing scripts for Suresh Productions. The young actor is also joining hands with top digital giants to co-produce and act in web series and web-based films. Rana and Venkatesh will soon be seen in a web series and an announcement about the same would be made soon.

Going with the latest update, Rana Daggubati will soon host a reality show for a leading digital platform. The entire groundwork for the reality show is completed recently and it would be made on international standards. Several top celebrities will make their presence in this reality show. The details about the show and the digital platform would be announced soon. Rana Daggubati proved that he is an excellent host with the talk show ‘No1 Yaari with Rana’. The actor is now testing his luck once again as a host.

Rana is shooting for Viraata Parvam and he has a series of films lined up.