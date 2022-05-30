Rana, Venkatesh wrap up shoot of ‘Ray Donovan’ adaptation ‘Rana Naidu’

The shoot of the action-drama streaming series ‘Rana Naidu’ was wrapped up recently. In a casting coup, the series marks the coming together of two of Telugu cinema’s charismatic megastars, the nephew-uncle duo Rana Daggubati, who plays the titular character and Venkatesh Daggubati, who essays Venky Naidu in the series.

The Hindi series which will be available to stream on Netflix, has been shot majorly in Mumbai and follows the life of the city’s go-to-fixer. Rana Naidu does the dirty work for the top power players; making the problems of the city’s celebrities, superstar athletes, and business moguls disappear.

In addition, the series also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles, and has been directed by the duo Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.

Produced by Aaron Sunder of Locomotive Global Inc, the series is an official adaptation of the popular American drama series ‘Ray Donovan’. The format rights are licensed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The Netflix series will be dubbed in multiple southern languages on release.