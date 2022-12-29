Rashmika lands into a Fresh Controversy

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna is named as the National Crush in no time and she is doing films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The actress hasn’t signed any Kannada film and the Karnataka audience are quite furious on the actress. The actress also was trolled for not responding about Kannada’s biggest hit Kantara. The controversies vanished after the actress responded or explained about them. Rashmika landed into a fresh controversy after she responded about South Indian songs. The actress called south Indian songs as item numbers and masala songs.

She called Bollywood the best when it comes to romantic numbers. These statements of Rashmika created a stir and the actress was trolled badly for her controversial side. After doing ample number of Telugu films, Rashmika making under statements on South Indian songs did not go well with the netizens. She was badly trolled and Rashmika landed into a fresh controversy. The actress is all set to join the sets of Pushpa: The Rule featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role. Sukumar is the director and the film is aimed for Christmas 2023 release.