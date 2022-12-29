Buzz: Two Hollywood Studios holding talks with SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is now a global director with RRR and the film impressed the international crowds big time. The top director is spending ample time and money promoting RRR across the international platforms. This would help his next film which will have Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The film would be a stylish action entertainer and will be made on a massive budget. Rajamouli is not in a mood for foreign investors but he is keen on collaborations with international studios. There are multiple reasons for this. He wants a good and huge release for his next film and it should be promoted on a grand note.

Two Hollywood studios are keen to collaborate with SS Rajamouli for Mahesh Babu’s film and the talks are in advanced stages. Rajamouli would zero in on one among them and will lock one of them for collaboration. KL Narayana will pool the funds for the film. The signed Hollywood studio will be responsible for the global promotions and the release. There are reports that several Hollywood actors will be roped in to play crucial roles. The shoot of the film will commence in 2023 and the film may have its release in 2025.